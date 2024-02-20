Sword Art Online Brings New Movie to Crunchyroll

Sword Art Online might have let its television series go on hiatus following the latest season focusing on Kirito and company, but that isn't stopping the franchise from working on new projects. A new movie is in the works to show that the series still has some serious legs. Luckily, if you haven't caught up with all the anime offerings of this digital world, the latest movie is now available to stream on Crunchyroll to get viewers up to speed.

Sword Art Online: Progressive takes the opportunity to bring viewers back to the past, exploring aspects of the anime adaptation's first season. Prior to the arrival of Scherzo of Deep Night, Aria of a Starless Night set the scene by documenting some of the unforeseen events of Kirito and Asuna attempting to survive the digital world where dying in the game meant dying in real life. At present, the next film of the franchise hasn't revealed if it will continue the Progressive story or move to a different aspect of the virtual landscape.

You can check out the latest Sword Art Online film by clicking here. The film itself released in Japan in the summer of 2020, proving that the franchise still has some serious gas in the tank when it comes to its material and the reception that anime fans have to it.

Sword Art Online is currently available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu, if you have yet to experience the story of Kirito the Black Swordsman. Here's an official description for the series that makes video game environment into life or death scenarios, "In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now..."

