Sword Art Online Has a New Movie in Production

Sword Art Online has been around for years now, and its anime isn't going anywhere anytime soon. If you did not know, the hit anime crossed its 10-year anniversary in 2022, and Sword Art Online is still thriving. From its light novels to its anime, Reki Kawahara is still deep in the sci-fi series, and now we know a new movie is in the works for Kirito's gang.

The update came to light this weekend as audiences in Japan were able to watch the newest Sword Art Online film on television. The cable premiere drew in fans from across the country, and it ended with a special teaser online. Taking to X (Twitter), the Sword Art Online team thanks fans for tuning in to the broadcast, and they confirmed a new movie is in the works.

"A completely new theatrical anime is in production. Please wait for more information," the post reads.

Of course, this information left fans excited, and it follows up on a report from two years ago. Back in 2022, Sword Art Online held a special event called Full Dive, and it was there a new anime movie was announced. The mystery project shared little other information in 2022, and in the wake of Scherzo of Deep Night, no other information surfaced about the film. Some feared the project had been scrapped as of late, but that is not the case. Sword Art Online is moving forward behind the scenes, so expectations are high for this upcoming film.

If you are not caught up on the Sword Art Online anime, you have time to check out the series before this next movie goes live. Dating back to 2012, Sword Art Online helped popularize the isekai genre in anime, and its legacy includes a number of hit seasons. You can find all of Sword Art Online on Hulu and Crunchyroll to binge. So for those wanting more info on Sword Art Online, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now..."

What do you think about this latest Sword Art Online update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!