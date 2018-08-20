These ‘Sword Art Online’ Engagement Photos Define Anime Goals

When you think about Sword Art Online ships, Kirito and Asuna should be the duo who first come to mind. The couple head up the isekai franchise, but they aren’t the only ones who found love through the anim — and one couple just proved that with pictures to spare.

On Twitter, a user known as @CrystalikeC showed off her love for anime alongside her fiance. The fan posted engagement photos with her beau, and they would make Kirito real proud.

“Um…we’re huge weebs so we brought our SAO swords to the engagement shoot. They’re the only matching pair of cosplay weapons we have lol. Our photog was not fazed in the least. Passerby were greatly amused,” the fan wrote, and as you can see below, the couple definitely made the photoshoot work.

Posed outside some lush greenery, the couple look plenty dressed-up, but their swords show they mean business. They’re wielding the armory used by Kirito and Asuna in the anime, so you can see why the couple had to stage a fight for the shoot; Kirito and Asuna proved a couple who fights together stays together, you know?

If you want to take some engagement shots just like this one, you can hit up Studio Dizon for help. They shot these otaku-friendly photos, and you find more information about the studio here.

As for the anime itself, fans will get to revisit Kirito and Asuna real soon. This October will mark the show’s comeback as its third season will go live this fall. The new season is slated to adapt the “Alicization” arc, so fans can expect to see Kirito stumble into some angsty action when the show returns.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

So, will you be tuning into this third season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!