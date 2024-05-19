Spice and Wolf Reboot Poster Hypes New Arc

Spice & Wolf is now readying for the second major arc of its anime remake thus far, and Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is hyping what's to come with a special poster! Spice & Wolf kicked off the anime's official reboot earlier this Spring, and saw Kraft Lawrence crossing paths with the mysterious Holo once more after all these years. With the previous episodes of the anime wrapping up the first real roadblock on their journey together, it's time for the new anime series to move on into the future as Kraft and Holo begin traveling together in full.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is readying for the next arc of its remake anime, and it's still unclear as to whether or not the new series will continue to directly adapt everything that had come before. There has yet to be a major detour from the events of the original anime adaptation for Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novels, and it looks like there really won't be any heading into the future of this remake anime either. To prepare for what's next, the anime has shared a special poster for Kraft and Holo and you can check it out below.

How to Watch the Spice and Wolf Remake

If you wanted to catch up with the new revival series as it airs, you can currently find the first few episodes of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new take on the classic anime on a whole as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

The new anime series is currently seven episodes into its run as of the time of this publication, and it will be running for two consecutive cours with plans to air across both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules. Which means that fans will get to see this new take on Spice & Wolf lasting for quite a while before it comes to an end some time in late September.