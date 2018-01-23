'Sword Art Online' Shares New ‘Gun Gale Online’ Visuals

It has taken some time, but Sword Art Online is getting ready to make an anime comeback. This year, a spin-off show titled Gun Gale Online will have its premiere, and A-1 Pictures has shared new visuals in honor of the series.

Thanks, Newtype Magazine!

As you can see below, new visuals for Gun Gale Online were shared in a recent issue of Newtype. Both posters highlight the game's character roster, but one of them should look familiar.

Sword Art Online & Gun Gale Online scans https://t.co/fpuuO5k95W pic.twitter.com/eE77w7bZpE — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) January 21, 2018

In the first visual, fans can see Shino Asada in her teal-haired glory. The heroine is seen with her haired styled as usual, and her cutaway clothing is as revealing as ever. With a sniper rifle resting on her shoulders, Shino looks like she is ready to take on a horde of enemies.

Behind the girl stands Kirito - yes, that one. If you are not aware, Gun Gale Online sees Kirito adopt a female avatar. The girl retains the same face shape as Kirito's male avatar, but her slender curves and long hair give away her feminine aesthetic. Both Kirioto and Shino were introduced back in Sword Art Online, but there's no reason the duo cannot pop into Gun Gale Online for a cameo.

As for the second visual, it introduces fans to Kohiruimaki Karen's online avatar. She is the protagonist of the spin-off series and will become a favorite in the anime world. The girl, who goes by LLENN in the game, is a college student who gets sucked into gaming as she tries to avoid socializing with her peers. When she enters Gun Gale Online, Karen decides to make a short and adorable avatar that opposes her real-world looks. Her gaming goes well as she meets another female player named Pitohui, and the pair decide to team up for the Squad Jam tournament.

