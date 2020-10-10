Sword Art Online Cosplay Imagines Asuna's Wedding Look

✖

Sword Art Online's Asuna is one of the most favorably looked on heroines in all of anime, and now one cosplay has taken her to the next level by imagining what she would look like on her wedding day. Asuna Yuuki is one of the more prominent heroines in anime among fans, and is often even voted as a character would be an ideal wife. Often in the conversation when it comes to comparing the best heroines in anime overall, one of the core appeals of her as a character is seeing the romance between her and Kirito develop over the course of their journeys together.

Because while Kirito has indeed been the star of the Sword Art Online franchise, Asuna is given almost just as much attention. Even starring in arcs all by herself, Asuna is one of the standout heroines of the franchise as a whole because she often has her own identity and agency when compared to the other heroines introduced in adventures following the Aincrad arc.

Even if Kirito and Asuna were married in the virtual world, fans would definitely love to see an official ceremony between the two of them in the anime or Reki Kawahara's light novels someday. Artist Eli Ebberts (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media here) took this desire into their own hands with a take on Asuna's wedding day dress! Check it out:

Sword Art Online is actually gearing up for a return to Kirito and Asuna's journeys in the Aincrad arc soon with the anime adaptation of Sword Art Online Progressive. This story fleshes out the floors originally skipped over in Kawahara's originally telling of the Aincrad arc, and this means we will get a lot more of that Asuna and Kirito time that we did not get enough of during the course of Sword Art Online: Alicization.

Where does Asuna rank among your favorite heroines in Sword Art Online? Where does she rank among your favorite heroines in anime overall? Excited to see more Asuna and Kirito moments when the anime returns with Sword Art Online Progressive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!