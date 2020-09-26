Sword Art Online Cosplay Channels Asuna's Goddess Look

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization might have come to an end with the final episode of the War of Underworld arc this Summer, but now one artist is channeling Asuna Yuuki's Goddess look for one stunning cosplay! The Alicization saga was the largest undertaking for the anime yet, but it was not particularly involving for Asuna. Due to Kirito being in a coma and locked within Underworld for the majority of the series, we did not get to see Asuna in action in this new virtual world until the tail end of War of Underworld's first half. It was worth the wait, however.

The Asuna that did finally make her debut in Underworld was stronger than ever thanks to her using one of three special "Goddess" accounts (with the others going to Sinon and Leafa). With this new account, Asuna achieved a new level of power as Stacia, the Goddess of Creation, and was a major factor in helping the humans continue the fight against the dark territory during War of Underworld.

The Goddess Stacia look was one of the best received by fans since her very first outfit during the Aincrad arc (which we'll see again soon), and artist @hansonge_cos (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has channeled the full power of this goddess look with some godly cosplay of their own. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hansong_e (@hansonge_cos) on Aug 30, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

Sword Art Online will be continuing further with its next anime outing, Sword Art Online Progressive, which will be a retelling of the original Aincrad arc that takes its time in the floors initially skipped over by series creator Reki Kawahara. This series features far more moments between Kirito and Asuna as they get to know one another, so it's definitely going to be great news for fans who had been missing seeing her in action for quite some time. Of course, then we'll have to see what's coming for the future of the franchise overall.

What did you think of Asuna Yuuki's Goddess Stacia look during Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Where does it rank among your favorite looks for the heroine overall? Curious to see where the Sword Art Online anime goes next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!