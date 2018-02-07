Sword Art Online: ‘Gun Gale Online’ Reveals Teaser

This year will mark the return of several big-name anime series, but Sword Art Online is one of the most-awaited comebacks. Not only will the show get a third season in 2018, but its first spin-off anime will debut. Now, you can get a first-look at Gun Gale Online, and the teaser has got fans intrigued already.

As you can see below, the first TV spot for Gun Gale Online dropped in Japan today. The clip, which aired after a re-airing for Sword Art Online II, confirms the show’s cast while showing off its adorable main character.

The teaser may be short, but it shows like LLENN is all kinds of adorable. The mini heroine is seen in her all-pink outfit that she tones down with a camouflaged cloak. LLENN is seen running through a forest with her game partner as she is put on lookout for other gamers.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online TV anime CM. Series premiere April 2018 (Studio 3Hz) https://t.co/K6dHH5Pqyh pic.twitter.com/jNLQOpfjmS — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) February 7, 2018

The commercial also confirms Masayuki Sakoi is directing the spin-off. Yousuke Kuroda is in-charge of its script and composition while Yoshio Kozaki tackles character designs. Kozakai is also the show’s chief animation director.

If you are not familiar with Gun Gale Online, then you need to re-watch Sword Art Online‘s second season. The anime covered the new game way back when. The spin-off will follow Karen Kohiruimaki as the abnormally tall college student enters the world of Gun Gale Online. The player operates under the avatar Llenn, and the character’s life gets turned around when she meets a player named Pitohui who convinces them to enter a tournament known as Squad Jam.

Fans learned the spin-off series was getting its own anime last year. A-1 Pictures confirmed the title would be coming out in 2018, but it does not look like that studio is overseeing its production. New reports say Studio 3Hz of Flip Flappers and Princess Principal will be handling Gun Gale Online while A-1 Pictures works on its third season of Sword Art Online.

Are you excited for Sword Art Online's return?