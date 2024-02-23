New Sword Art Online Season Confirms Season 2 Release Window

Sword Art Online has become a major player in the anime world, normally focusing on the story of Kirito as he attempts to survive in an ever-changing digital world. Thanks to the popularity of the franchise, a spin-off story began in 2018 with Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online. For some years, anime fans have been waiting to see if the side story will return, and luckily, LLENN enthusiasts won't have to wait much longer to return to Gun Gale Online.

Most recently, Kirito returned thanks to the Sword Art Online film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night. Taking fans back to the events of the television series' first season, the movie has made its way to Crunchyroll. While still steeped in mystery, the anime franchise has also confirmed that a new movie is in the works. The Black Swordsman's time in the realm of Gun Gale Online might have been limited, but the virtual universe is slated to return this year.

Gun Gale Online Season 2 2024

Gun Gale Online's second season is slated to arrive at some point this year, as confirmed in the anime series' official social media account. Alongside the release window reveal, the Sword Art Online spin-off also unveiled a new character poster that highlights its main characters.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online, the first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime spin-off series, "In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the "Pink Devil." Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle."

Are you hyped to step back into the world of Gun Gale Online? What has been your favorite story from the world of Kirito the Black Swordsman? Feel free to le tus know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sword Art Online.