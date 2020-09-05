Sword Art Online Shares Emotional Kirito and Asuna Post-Credits Scene

✖

The newest episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld features a post-credits scene that gives a much needed update on how Kirito and Asuna are doing in the underworld. When Kirito fought against Gabriel, Asuna and Alice were heading to the World's End Altar to free Alice from the Underworld. But this left Kirito with a strict time limit or he would be stuck in the Underworld's sped up time when it rebooted itself. As the last episode of the series came to an end, it was revealed that Asuna made the decision to stay behind with Kirito and being trapped there with him for at least 200 years.

It was revealed that when Asuna had successfully helped to reboot the Underworld, Kirito would not be able to log out as the reboot was going to restart the faster time of its reality that Gabriel and the others had put on hold during their attack. Meaning that Kirito would be doomed to be trapped there for at least 200 years before they can help him escape. He resigned himself to this fate, and nearly broke down before Asuna came to meet him.

The post-credits scene for Episode 21 of the series picks up right after this cliffhanger. While the episode itself focused on the immediate chaos outside of the virtual space, Kirito and Asuna are seen reuniting once more after all their time apart. Looking over the reborn Underworld, the two of them are just fine with spending all those years in this world as long as they are together.

Imagine spending your whole 200 years with your loved one without aging. Well done Asuna👏🏻👏🏻 #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/YNHnUqdTZm — 마리아 hjrish (@hjrisk) September 5, 2020

Episode 21 of the series saw the efforts of those on the outside to free Kirito and Asuna from the Underworld, and ended with the fact that they now have the ability to free them. But Kirito and Asuna don't seem to mind their wait too much from the look of things, so we might see a much different look for the duo when we see them again!

What did you think of Asuna's decision to stay behind with Kirito in the Underworld for 200 years? What do you think their lives will be like when we see them again as Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld comes to an end? Do you think the entire 200 years will come to pass before they're freed from the Underworld? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!