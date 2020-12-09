Sword Art Online Unleashes Replica Kirito Sword for Fans

The War For Underworld ended months ago in the world of Sword Art Online, wrapping the latest chapter of the "black swordsman" known as Kirito, and fans of the popular massively multiplayer role-playing series can now pre-order a life-like replica of the sword that Kirito used to cut down monsters and enemies alike. Touted as the "Sword of the Night Eye", the replica retails for around $110 USD and will begin shipping to Sword Art Online fans next year in May, giving fans the opportunity to re-live the latest season of the anime in a brand new way!

Though Kirito's journey might be at an end for now, that isn't stopping Sword Art Online from planning a big return with the upcoming prequel side story of Sword Art Online: Progressive, which will be following the early days of Asuna as she navigates her way through the digital world where dying in the game means that you die in real life. Though there hasn't been news about a replica of Asuna's sword being created in the same vein as Kirito's, we would imagine that based on the overall sales and popularity of the merchandise, there might be a new sword coming down the pike.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Much like the main Sword Art Online series, Progressive will be following a story that was first established in a series of light novels that first navigated the digital world. Considering how big a role Kirito played early on in the story of Asuna, it's clear that he'll make an appearance in this upcoming spin-off series, though it will be interesting to see if any new aspects of characters will be revealed.

Premium Bandai has done a great job of creating a number of anime replicas and general merchandise that have dived into a number of different anime franchises, such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Z, and so many others. It will definitely be worth checking out what the future holds in store for Sword Art Online and if any other replicas are on their way!

