Sword Art Online Progressive Movie Releases English Trailer

Sword Art Online Progressive will be getting the movie treatment soon, and Aniplex of America has released a new English subtitled trailer for its upcoming premiere. First teased following the end of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will be adapting the Progressive light novels that share a different perspective on the original story. Written by original light novel creator Reki Kawahara as well, this spin-off series fleshes out the adventures Kirito and Asuna have in the Aincrad arc originally sped through in the first season.

With the new film announced for a release in Japan in 2021, Aniplex of America has officially shared an English version of the debut trailer for the film. What's most interesting here is that Aniplex does note it's hitting theaters in 2021, and with this official English version, perhaps it means fans outside in Japan won't have to wait that much longer after it launches in Japan to see the new film for themselves.

"The story of the encounter between the Lightning Flash and the Black Swordsman." Watch the trailer for "Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night" now! Coming to theaters in 2021!!

The original Sword Art Online Progressive light novel series is a new take on the Aincrad arc that goes at a much more deliberate pace through the floors Kirito, Asuna, and the other players clear. This was initially skipped over for the most part in the original telling of the Aincrad arc, but this greater focus on these events will shed more light on how close Kirito and Asuna become during their virtual journeys together.

For fans hoping to see more of this budding relationship following how far apart Kirito and Asuna were kept during the third season of the series, this new film will most likely scratch those itches as it's a return to one of the most popular stories in the series overall. But what do you think? Are you looking forward to the next Sword Art Online movie?

