Sword Art Online Cosplay Flashes Back to Summer with Asuna's Beach Look

One Sword Art Online cosplay has flashed back to the Summer with a cool take on Asuna's beach look. When Sword Art Online first began its anime adaptation, fans were instantly drawn to its main heroine Asuna Yuuki. Not only was she a great fighter in her own right, but for many years fans had believed that she was the "ideal" wife out of many of the anime heroines introduced around that time. It's probably because Asuna was an actual wife to Kirito through the franchise's first adventure, but also due to how much she dedicated herself to that love.

But while Asuna and Kirito didn't have as much time as they would like for leisurely activities throughout their many virtual adventures over the years, the official promotional material has done this for the duo by imagining what Asuna and the other heroines would look like for a beach day. It's this look in particular artist @faid_eyren_cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) taps into with a way to bring back the Summer memories in the middle of this cold season! Check it out:

For fans looking for more of Asuna and Kirito's adventures in Aincrad, luckily there will be a new way to re-experience the first major arc in Reki Kawahara's original light novel series. Asuna and Kirito will be returning to anime with the debut of the next film in the franchise, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night. This film will be adapting the Sword Art Online Progressive novels, which revisits the original Aincrad arc.

Taking a much more steady pace to Asuna and Kirito clearing floors, this spin-off explores the periods of time initially skipped over by Kawahara in the original telling of the Aincrad arc. The first trailer for the film teased a greater focus on Asuna during this period, and that's one of the biggest aspects fans have wanted to see explore more since its initial debut.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Asuna and Kirito soon in Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night? What moments are you most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!