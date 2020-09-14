Sword Art Online Stuns with Alice's Love Confession

✖

Sword Art Online is nearing the end of the War of Underworld arc and the Alicization saga as a whole, and the newest episode stunned with Alice's big romantic confession. Alice has been the core of the series since the very beginning as Kirito was initially tasked with interacting with her A.I. as she is one of the most advanced Fluclights in Underworld. Over the course of the Alicization saga we've been introduced her, and over that same time Kirito and Asuna had grown closer together during the fight with Administrator and beyond.

There was a hint that Alice held romantic feelings for Kirito as she committed to taking care of him while he was in a coma during the War of Underworld arc, and the two of them shared quite a few intimate moments together as Alice continued to confide in Kirito as she worried about the future beyond her role as a former Integrity Knight. But the newest episode of the series confirmed it.

The newest episode of the series sees Alice admit to the public during her real world debut that she had grown closer with some real world people. Alice then says that she's actually fallen in love with one of these real worlders, and mentions that whenever she thinks of him her chest is about to burst. She has yet to confess directly to Kirito, but this is as open of an admission that she's made yet.

Alice talking about Kirito. pic.twitter.com/AzTrvRqfll — 🌺 Higurashi SZN 🌺 #ThankYouUsazaki (@CEOofShion) September 12, 2020

With the War of Underworld arc coming to a close soon, Alice still has an opportunity to tell Kirito how she feels. But then again, she'll have to get in a long line behind Asuna, many other real world heroines who have adventured with Kirito, and many of the virtual heroines who had grown closer to him as well. But what do you think?

What did you think of Alice's confession here? Will she be able to tell Kirito her true romantic feelings in the real world? Do you think she will stick around in the real world or return to Underworld before Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!