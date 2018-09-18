‘Sword Are Online’ Season 3 Reveals Streaming Details

It looks like Sword Art Online‘s big comeback will be easy for fans worldwide to watch. After all, the anime’s third season will be dropping in a matter of weeks, and its streaming details have gone live.

According to a new report, Crunchyroll will host the new season of Sword Art Online. The site says the anime will host all the new episodes this fall, but no official release schedules has been shared. However, fans can expect “territories and timing information” to drop at a later date.

Over in Japan, the anime had its first episode premiere early at a special event, and it received positive reviews from fans. The event hosted the show’s stars as well, and it was there fans relayed news that Sword Art Online: Alicization will have its cours split in two. At this time, A-1 Pictures has yet to confirm the report.

For those unfamiliar with this new season of Sword Art Online, they will need to catch up on the anime before diving into season three. This new release will cover a fan-favorite arc which puts Kirito into another virtual world, but his journey begins blurring the line of reality when he meets two people in-world named Alice and Eugeo.

You can check out the new season’s synopsis below:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

So, will you be tuning into this third season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!