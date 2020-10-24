Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Sinon's Goddess Form to Life

✖

Sword Art Online's anime might currently be on break for now, but one awesome cosplay has paid tribute to Sinon by bringing her popular goddess form to life. Sword Art Online's third season was the longest saga in the series to date as the monumental four cour season broke up the massive Alicization saga into two distinct halves. The first half focused on Kirito's life with new characters he meets in Underworld, but the second was devoted to a massive war that brought in surprising returning faces from previous seasons of virtual adventures.

With Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, fans were introduced to new Underworld takes on classic heroines of the series such as Asana Yuuki and Suguha Kirigaya. But this also included Shino Asada, who came into the Underworld as one of its three major goddess, Solus, and now artist @kri_cos (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has brought this form to life! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❄️東雲 氷❄️ (@kri_cos) on Oct 13, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

Sinon's goddess form (along with the new looks and power sets for Asuna and Leafa) was one of the coolest reveals of the War of Underworld part of the third season. Not only did these heroines get a major style upgrade with these new logins, but they also got major power upgrades. Unfortunately for Sinon fans, her powers as Solus were probably the least utilized in the actual war itself.

Although Sinon does get a major one on one fight against War of Underworld's final season villain (opening the door for Kirito's return to action a few episodes later), she does not get as much time to show off her new powers like Asuna and Leafa get to. But then again, Sinon is able to summon her Gun Gale Online rifle into Underworld for one last gambit.

Either way, there's no arguing just how cool Sinon's goddess look truly is. As the series moves into completely unknown territory for the future (and the anime begins to look back on how Kirito and Asuna's journey began with the next planned entry), perhaps there's still enough time and space for Sinon to make a comeback in future seasons of the series?

But what did you think of Sinon's goddess look in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!