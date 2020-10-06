Sword Art Online Cosplay Takes a Shot with Sinon

✖

Sinon was a pretty big hit with Sword Art Online fans when she first made her debut during the Gun Gale Online arc of the series, and now one cosplay brings her back to the spotlight by taking a shot at the fan favorite. Introduced during the second season of the series, Sinon immediately made an impact with fans along with the entire Gun Gale Online concept. As yet another virtual world for Kirito to dive into, it was a dramatically different take on the franchise than the two fantasy based worlds we had seen in the first season.

Gun Gale Online was so strikingly different, in fact, that the game was brought back for its own spin-off series with its own characters, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, and even found its way back into the franchise at the very beginning of the Sword Art Online: Alicization saga (with Asuna getting her official GGO debut as a final stamp on it). Most of this is because Sinon was such a hit.

Now one cosplay has provided a strong argument as to why Sinon was such a bit hit with fans upon her initial debut! Artist @kkurokona (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) highlighting what made Sinon with cosplay that handles the rough terrain and weaponry that the heroine was so knowledgeable about in the official series. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KuroKona (@kkurokona) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

Unfortunately like many of the other non-Asuna heroines in the Sword Art Online franchise, Sinon eventually took a backseat to other heroines introduced in follow up adventures like Alice. Although she did make an impact during Alicization's War of Underworld arc, she was still just yet another heroine who has feelings for Kirito in an increasingly stacked roster of heroines. But what do you think of how Sinon has been used throughout the franchise thus far?

What did you think of Sinon when she was first brought into the series during Sword Art Online's second season? What did you think of the Gun Gale Online arc as a whole? Where does Sinon rank among your favorites in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!