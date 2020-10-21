Sword Art Online Announces Premiere of Final 'War of Underworld' Dub

✖

Sword Art Online has an impressive history behind it that continues to draw in fans to this day. As one of the most popular isekai series to ever do it, Sword Art Online holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Earlier this year, fans watched as the series brought its final War of Underworld arc to a close. Now, the arc is about to receive its dub, and fans know when they can expect the season to make its Toonami debut.

The announcement came on the heels of a trailer released by Toonami. The late-night block wanted to surprise fans with the big news; Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld will debut its final season's dub starting in early November.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT!🚨 The long-awaited English dub for the final season of Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld finally returns! New episodes begin airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami November 7, 2020!! Visit https://t.co/4NxqayN3XA for more info pic.twitter.com/qcj1EuSpaw — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) October 20, 2020

To be exact, the premiere date is locked for November 7. There is no word on the exact time this first episode will debut, but fans can expect it to be fairly late. Toonami comes on after Adult Swim wraps its primetime titles, so Sword Art Online will certainly air closer to midnight.

If you want to catch up with the anime before this dub debut, you can catch it on Crunchyroll as well as other streaming platforms. Digital versions of Sword Art Online are also available through online retailers such as iTunes and Amazon. Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind this tech than they were originally told

What do you make of this big announcement? Have you been waiting to peep this final season's dub? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.