Adult Swim Addresses Sym-Bionic Titan Return

Genndy Tartakovsky has some big projects on the way as the legendary animator is working on a third season of the Adult Swim hit, Primal, along with a new feature-length animated film in Fixed. Following the success of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, many fans are still holding out hope for one of Tartakovsky's projects to get a follow-up. During this year's New York Comic Con, a number of executives at Adult Swim fielded a question as to whether or not we might see Sym-Bionic Titan return for a second season.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with Genndy Tartakovsky, as the animator stated that he would love to return to Sym-Bionic Titan someday, "Yeah, that story's not finished. We have more things written already and figured out for it to finish, but somebody's got to want to finish it." Genndy then expanded on his thoughts, stating that while he would love nothing more to end this tale, the decision is ultimately out of his hands, "It's not up to me. It's not like I can go, 'Okay, Genndy, here's $10 million or whatever.' My life doesn't work like that. It's still, well, 'Why should we do it? Why was this canceled?...Are people going to watch it?' You still have to resell it and have people want to pay for it. It's not up to me."

Will Sym-Bionic Titan Return?

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen took part in the recent New York Comic Con panel, and answered a fan question when it came to Sym-Bionic Titan making a comeback. Ouweleen didn't confirm that the series would return any time soon but said, "Never Say Never" when it comes to Tartakovsky finishing the series that wasn't completed. The Adult Swim President also stated that since the series was a "Cartoon Network show", he might not be the best person to ask.

Sym-Bionic Titan ran for twenty episodes on Cartoon Network initially from 2010 to 2011. Luckily, Tartakovsky did recently sign a contract to continue working with Cartoon Network in the future, so perhaps he might one day have the chance to return to this titanic tale.

Do you think we'll one day see a second season for this fan-favorite series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sym-Bionic Titan.