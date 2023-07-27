Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Final Trailer Released

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem just revealed the final trailer for the movie. Leonardo narrates the beginning of this clip. He, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are on a grocery run, but things quickly escalate. In this trailer, some of the praise from reviewers has already been flying in. A lot of people have been digging this new riff on the classic TMNT formula. But, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is really pushing the boat out with young actors playing the four heroes. Also, Paramount brought in a massive celebrity voice cast as well for all the supporting roles.

With Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating the box office last weekend, it's good luck for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem that the mania will get a chance to cool down. As the theater output becomes less crowded, that will really help TMNT gain a foothold. As family movies go, the runway should be all clear when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem gets ready to make it's big debut on August 2. Check out the trailer for yourself!

Looking To New Faces in Captain Marvel's Sequel

Paramount is so confident in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem that they've already greenlighted a sequel to the film and okayed an animated series branching off from this younger version of the titular turtles. Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins was ecstatic to talk about these new projects this week. Parent company Paramount must feel very confident in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to have already forged ahead with another couple of entries in the same vein.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon wrote. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an Emotional Journey

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is looking to show off that family dynamic between these characters. You can definitely feel the brotherly bond between the young turtles in the trailers. ComicBook.com spoke to director Jeff Rowe about his goals for the movie before the actor's strike. He wanted the emotions to come through very clearly.

"I mean, I think really just like wanting to make it emotional," Rowe told us in an exclusive interview. "We're like, we're making a comedy but, we really need to lean into this character story. And one of the first scenes that we did is that whole Splinter flashback and just really leaning into his loneliness and what the Turtles meant to him. And when he found them and then just the struggle to be a single parent, raising four kids."

How Will Mutant Mayhem Be Different From Other TMNT Movies?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

