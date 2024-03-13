That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Final Trailer Released Ahead of Premiere

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the many Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and now we've gotten to see more of it in action with the final trailer for Season 3 ahead of its release! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 ended its run some time ago, but the franchise has been continuing with new OVA projects, spin-off anime releases, and even a full feature film in that time sense. But now it's time to finally see more of Rimuru's main story as it continues with a proper new season.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be premiering its new episodes next month as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and it's teasing that Rimuru and the rest of Tempest are in the biggest crosshairs yet as Rimuru has become a full Demon Lord. Showing off the new opening theme for the season, "PEACEKEEPER" as performed by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has dropped a new trailer for Season 3 as we inch closer to its premiere in just a couple of more weeks. Check it out below:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be premiering on April 5th in Japan, but has yet to announced its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. It will be running for two cours of episodes, and introduces new members to the cast such as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime's previous two seasons, movie, OVAs and spin-off anime series releases, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime as such, "Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that's welcoming to all races."

Are you excited for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3's premiere this April? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!