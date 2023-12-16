That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Sets Release Window With Trailer, Poster

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the big franchises returning for new episodes next year, and now fans have a better idea of when to tune into Season 3 with a new trailer and poster! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 has been in the works for quite a while as fans have gotten to see both a movie and a spin-off OVA project released in the time since Season 2 came to an end. But it's finally time to pick back up with the main series as it comes back for Season 3.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 previously announced it was scheduled to release some time in 2024, but the anime has now confirmed that it will be premiering in April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Also confirming that it will run for two consecutive cours of episodes when it premieres (meaning it will air during the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules), That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is celebrating these updates with a new trailer that you can check out in the video above and poster below.

(Photo: 8-Bit)

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Originally planned for a release in 2023 before being hit with a few delays, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is finally on track for a premiere in April 2024. A concrete release date has yet to be announced along with potential international release plans, but there's plenty of time to go back and check out all of the franchise's releases so far. You can find the first two seasons, movie, OVAs and spin-off anime series releases now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 as such, "A feast is thrown to celebrate the revival of Tempest's fallen and the return of Veldora. After enjoying a brief, peaceful respite, Rimuru tells everyone his future plans: he's going to get the word out to the whole world that he's a Demon Lord and declare war against Clayman. Then King Gazel of the Armed Nation of Dwargon, Fuze of the Kingdom of Blumund, and Eren's father, Archduke Elalude of the Sorcerous Dynasty of Thalion, all arrive in Tempest, and an important meeting to discuss the nation's future begins."

