That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Debuts Opening for New Anime: Watch

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be returning for a brand new anime special in just a few more days, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus has given fans the first full look at the new anime by releasing its opening theme sequence ahead of its premiere! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now in the works on a full Season 3 of the TV anime series, and while that's not going to hit until some time next year, the anime will actually be returning with a new OVA in the meantime.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus will be releasing with Crunchyroll around the world on October 31st, and the new OVA special has given fans the full look at what to expect with the debut of its opening theme sequence. Featuring the opening theme titled "Hikari Hanatsu" as performed by Takuma Terashima, the new opening teases all of the new faces Rimuru will be coming across in this special side adventure. Check out the opening for Visions of Coleus below:

How to Watch the New Reincarnated as a Slime Anime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus will be releasing with Crunchyroll on October 31st in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS beginning at 8:00AM PST. Atsushi Nakayama returns to direct the spin-off anime for 8-Bit, Toshizo Nemoto returned to handle the composition, Ryoma Ebata designed the characters, and Hitoshi Fujima composed the music. Crunchyroll teases the story seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus as such:

"Rimuru has saved the children he was teaching in the Kingdom of Engrassia, and his time as a teacher is nearly over. Then Yuuki, Grandmaster of the Free Union, asks him to get to the bottom of the race for the throne in the Kingdom of Coleus, which is located between Engrassia and the Holy Empire of Lubelius. So Rimuru infiltrates Coleus under the name 'Satoru,' and he finds a nation at the mercy of not only a battle for succession, but a web of schemes woven by demons and vampires!"

