That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Date Announced With New Trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the big Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes later this year, and it has finally announced the release date for Season 3 with a cool new trailer! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ended the second season of the TV anime some time ago, and it was followed up with both a new movie and OVA project that told an original story. But it's time to head back to the main canon of the anime franchise with a new wave of episodes coming later this Spring.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 previously announced it would be releasing some time this Spring, but has now confirmed that the anime will premiere on April 5th in Japan. Season 3 of the anime will feature two consecutive cours of episodes, so it will be running straight through the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules should everything work out with its production schedule. You can check out the newest trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 below to see more of its extended cast.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Release Date

New characters joining That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime for Season 3 were revealed in the trailer as well with the likes of Inori Minase as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori. If you wanted to catch up with the anime's previous two seasons, movie, OVAs and spin-off anime series releases, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime as such, "Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that's welcoming to all races."

Are you excited for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 later this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!