The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Reveals New Look at Returning Favorites Ahead of October Debut

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is set to make its debut later this October, and the anime has shared a closer look at the returning fan favorite characters ahead of its big comeback. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, so it’s the perfect time to look ahead to all of the new shows that are going to be hitting our screens this October. Out of all the returning anime franchises, however, there are few as anticipated of a return than The Apothecary Diaries for its third season.

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After taking over the world with its first two seasons, The Apothecary Diaries is making its return to screens this Fall with the first half of its third season. The TV anime series is going to be dropping Maomao right back into the center of a wild new mystery, and will see all of the fan favorite characters returning in the new episodes as they make their own political maneuvers. Highlighting these returns are some special character visuals, and you can check them out below.

When Does The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Come Out?

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be making its debut on October 2nd, and it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as part of their Fall 2026 schedule for fans in the United States and other territories. It will also be available for streaming with Netflix for select regions in Asia, however, so fans there might want to double check to be sure. The opening theme for the new season is also titled “Kumo o Nukekazashimo e Watashidake,” as performed by yorushika. It will also feature a returning production staff and cast from the first two seasons.

Akinori Fudesaka will be directing The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 for OLM, and a new addition to the voice cast shaking things up is Reina Ueda as Bai Niangniang, a mystery character playing a big role in the coming season. This third season is scheduled to run for two cours of episodes in total, but there will be a few months of break in between the parts. The first half of the season will stream this October, then Part 2 of the season will then return to screens sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries?

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The Apothecary Diaries has even bigger plans for the rest of the year. The franchise is one of the many projects that Crunchyroll is bringing to New York Comic Con 2026 next month with a special panel highlighting the third season with members of the voice cast in attendance. But then it’s going to be hitting the big screen as The Apothecary Diaries has a new feature film release coming to Japan later this December. No international release plans have been revealed for the film as of this time, however.

The Apothecary Diaries‘ new movie features an original story not seen in the TV anime or Hyuga Natsu’s original light novel releases, but it’s so popular that there’s a hope that international fans won’t have to wait too long before they get the chance to see it all in action for themselves. With a new video game also hitting platforms in 2027, there’s going to be a ton of The Apothecary Diaries for fans to enjoy. Make sure to catch up with it on Crunchyroll in the meantime.