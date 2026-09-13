The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Is Coming to Netflix This Fall (But Not for Everyone)

The Apothecary Diaries has revealed that Season 3 will be coming to Netflix this Fall, but that’s not going to be the case for everyone. The Fall 2026 anime season is fast approaching, and that means there are a ton of shows that fans will want to see making their debut beginning this October. Not only is there going to be a slate of adaptations making their highly anticipated debut, but there are also going to be a ton of returning major franchises fans want to see in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Apothecary Diaries is one of the most highly anticipated franchises coming back for new episodes this October, and Netflix has revealed that Season 3 will be available for streaming just for fans in select regions in Asia. While this is going to be a bummer for fans in other regions, luckily Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they will be streaming the new season for fans in North America and various other territories worldwide alongside the new episodes in Japan.

What to Know for The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be making its debut on October 2nd in Japan as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent. The new episodes will be streaming on Netflix in select regions in Asia, but won’t be available on the platform anywhere else. The third season is going to be one of the biggest yet as the first half hits this Fall, with the second half returning next year.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Part 2 will return sometime in April 2027, and will introduce a new opening theme titled “Kumo o Nukekazashimo e Watashidake” as performed by yorushika. It will also be introducing Reina Ueda to the voice cast as Bai Niangniang, a mysterious new character who will be playing a role in the new season. But that’s not all that’s set to come from the franchise either as it’s also hitting the big screen with a new movie coming later this December to Japan.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries?

Play video

The Apothecary Diaries is not only returning for Season 3 later this year, but it’s also coming to the big screen . International release plans have yet to be announced for the film as of the time of this writing, but it’s going to feature an original story not seen in the light novel or previous anime releases. That’s not all that’s slated for the franchise as it’s also planning to get its own video game in the near future too.

The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother is a new video game title now in development for a release sometime in Early 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Steam. The new game will also have a story not seen in the anime or manga release, and is just one of the many new franchise hits now in the works for a launch next year. It’s a lot to be excited for.