It’s Official, This Fall is Going to Have the Biggest Anime Premieres of 2026

And just like that, another year is coming to an end as the fall season, the last of 2026, is approaching fast, bringing with it another wave of new and returning anime. In retrospect, this year has been really fulfilling for anime, with each season creating its own pattern. Starting with Winter, the season emerged as a source of many great returning anime with new seasons, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and many others, even though there were new debuts as well. But Spring did the opposite by giving space to some of the best new debuts, including Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm.

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Whereas the Summer season emerged as a distinctive season thanks to some of the best adult anime ever, including some of the darkest anime of 2026 that are masterpieces as well. Now, it’s time for the Fall season. With the year already being filled with such great anime and diversity, it would have been okay if the Fall season took a break and didn’t provide any major releases. But the Fall season is stacked with waves of great anime premieres, including both new anime debuts and many great anime returning with their new seasons.

Fall 2026 Is Stacked With Anime Returning for New Seasons

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The Fall season’s primary attraction is the return of great anime with new seasons, which arguably overshadows even the Winter season. For starters, Black Clover is finally returning for its second season, continuing the journey that the studio concluded in March 2021. More than five years later, fans will finally get to see one of the biggest and most anticipated shonen anime return. Recently, Studio Pierrot has proved with Bleach that returning shonen anime can receive the perfect adaptation, and fans can expect the same treatment for Black Clover Season 2. Whereas the surprising contender of Fall is actually Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

The remake of the first arc of Dragon Ball Super is something that fans didn’t know they wanted until the teaser and visuals proved that the visual upgrade was much needed for the beloved franchise. However, one intriguing element that could make this remake a great addition is how well it will address the recently released Daima within the canonical events. It will surely be very interesting to see. Adding to the return list is everyone’s favorite mystery and historical drama, Apothecary Diaries, with its third season continuing Maomao’s fun journey through the political drama. Also adding to this is Blue Box returning with its second season on Netflix, emerging as the perfect shonen-romantic balance that no one else can offer.

But honestly, these are just a few of the anime returning with great new seasons, as some isekai, sports, and more slice-of-life anime are also returning, giving fans the perfect variety of returning anime. Though this would have been enough to make the 2026 Fall season a great season for anime, the list of newly debuting anime is striking on its own.

Fall’s New Anime Debuts Are Some of the Most Intriguing of 2026

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Regardless of the great anime returning with new seasons, completely new anime debuts would have been missing, but the Fall season also excels in that area. It is starting with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, finally continuing its run on Netflix after teasing fans in March of this year. There is no doubt that the latest part of JoJo will emerge as the biggest new anime premiere. Speaking of Netflix exclusives, there is another anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, which is a second season but is quite a new anime debut on its own, using the same motivation inspired by the Cyberpunk game.

Speaking of anime inspired by video games, Sekiro: No Defeat, based on the Game of the Year 2019, is also arriving in the Fall. Sekiro has already had a theatrical premiere in Japan but will return in the Fall with all of its episodes, releasing weekly very soon. Meanwhile, the abundance of isekai and slice-of-life anime is also there. With new anime releasing every week in the Fall of 2026, there is no doubt that fans can watch at least a dozen new episodes each week, which will be great without a doubt due to their strong foundations. This exciting and full-of-variety list is what is actually making Fall 2026 arguably the biggest season of the year, with the biggest premiere every week.