The Apothecary Diaries Reveal Season 3 Release Date With New Trailer

2026’s fall anime season is fit to burst with quite a few long-awaited franchise comebacks. While Asta is planning to return thanks to Black Clover’s highly anticipated second season, the Z-Fighters are also making a comeback with the remake miniseries Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. On top of these two returning shonen anime, fans can also look forward to the likes of Ranma 1/2, Tokyo Revengers, Tougen Anki, and more. According to a good number of fans, these returns all pale in comparison for many as The Apothecary Diaries will unleash its third season. Now, the story of Maomao and Jinshi has confirmed when we can expect season three to arrive and has included a new trailer for good measure.

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is set to hit the small screen on October 2nd for its “first cour,” with the second half of the third season arriving in April of next year, 2027. Alongside a new trailer hinting at what is to come, the anime has confirmed that voice actor Reina Ueda will make for a new addition to the cast. Ueda is confirmed to take on the role of Bai Niangniang, billed as a mysterious character who might not be the best new arrival for the anime universe, considering her intentions. For those who might think Ueda’s name sounds familiar, the voice actor has played the parts of Chainsaw Man’s Reze, Demon Slayer’s Kanao, and Pokemon Journeys’ Mao. You can see the new trailer below.

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The Apothecary Diaries’ Anime Domination

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Like many other anime franchises on the market, The Apothecary Diaries isn’t satisfied with simply taking the small screen by storm. This December, the first film of the franchise is set to arrive in The Apothecary Diaries the Movie: The Late Consort’s Secret Treasure. The film itself is set to be a part of the franchise’s canon, as series creator Natsu Hyuga has previously stated that the movie’s story will take place between the events of seasons two and three. In typical Maomao fashion, the characters once again find themselves wrapped in a mystery as the pair attempt to bring a dead consort’s body back to her village. While the movie is confirmed to hit Japan on December 11th, the anime’s silver-screen outing has yet to confirm a North American release.

Luckily, fans of The Apothecary Diaries might be in for years of story considering its source material. To this day, the franchise’s original novel and light novel series are releasing new chapters. Considering the popularity of the anime adaptation, which continues to be one of the biggest currently running series on the market, viewers might be far from seeing the end of Maomao and Jinshi’s adventures.