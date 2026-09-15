Crunchyroll Confirms Massive Fall 2026 Anime Schedule With Big Returns & Debuts

Crunchyroll has just revealed their massive lineup of new anime releases coming this October for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and with it has confirmed they are going to be offering some big returns and new debuts fans will want to keep an eye out for. The final anime of the Summer are now beginning to air their final few episodes, and that means it’s time to look ahead to what’s coming next as the Fall 2026 anime schedule kicks in. Things are even starting sooner than usual too with new shows hitting as early as the end of this month.

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Much like the first three seasons of the year thus far, the Fall 2026 anime schedule is packed with some of the most highly anticipated premieres of the year overall. Standout new releases include the likes of Black Clover Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Aoashi Season 2, a new reboot for Magic Knight Rayearth and more. You can get the full Crunchyroll Fall 2026 anime lineup breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Reveals Fall 2026 Anime Release Schedule

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Saturday, September 26

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2

Sunday, September 27

Overgeared

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3

Wednesday, September 30

The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP: Final Member Selection Match

Thursday, October 1

FX Fighter Kurumi-chan

Friday, October 2

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Saturday, October 3

Black Clover Season 2

A Tale of the Secret Saint

Magical Explorer

Romelia War Chronicle

VERTEX FORCE

#I’m Looking For a Zombie

Sunday, October 4

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!

Aoashi Season 2

HOTEL INHUMANS Season 2

Uncle’s Obsession With Cute Things

Even Though I’m a Super Timid Noble Girl, I Accepted the Bet From My Cunning Fiancé

Monday, October 5

Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion!

So What’s Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin?

Tuesday, October 6

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life

Wednesday, October 7

Magic Knight Rayearth

Sasaki and Peeps Season 2

The World’s Strongest Witch

The Detective is Already Dead Season 2

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Season 2

Thursday, October 8

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II

Friday, October 9

Firefly Wedding

Saturday, October 10

Paw & Palaces

The Vermilion Mask

Sunday, October 11

Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- Cour 2

Tuesday, October 13

Chitose is in the Ramune Bottle Cour 2

DARK MACHINE THE ANIMATION

Friday, October 16

Dreamland

Coming Soon

Psyren

Continuing Series From Summer 2026

Red River

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

Please Excuse My Younger Brothers

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Star Detective Precure!

What Fall 2026 Anime to Watch First

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment / Toho Animation / Pierrot

The Fall 2026 anime schedule is going to be absolutely stacked with new anime releases hitting Crunchyroll starting with the end of the month, but the biggest draws of the season are undoubtedly all of the returning franchises. While there are plenty of new anime releases that fans will want to see over the next few months, what is largely going to be dominating the conversation is the return of these bigger blockbuster franchises like Black Clover and more. Make sure you’re all caught up to be ready.