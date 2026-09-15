Crunchyroll Confirms Massive Fall 2026 Anime Schedule With Big Returns & Debuts

Crunchyroll has just revealed their massive lineup of new anime releases coming this October for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and with it has confirmed they are going to be offering some big returns and new debuts fans will want to keep an eye out for. The final anime of the Summer are now beginning to air their final few episodes, and that means it’s time to look ahead to what’s coming next as the Fall 2026 anime schedule kicks in. Things are even starting sooner than usual too with new shows hitting as early as the end of this month.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Much like the first three seasons of the year thus far, the Fall 2026 anime schedule is packed with some of the most highly anticipated premieres of the year overall. Standout new releases include the likes of Black Clover Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Aoashi Season 2, a new reboot for Magic Knight Rayearth and more. You can get the full Crunchyroll Fall 2026 anime lineup breakdown below.
Crunchyroll Reveals Fall 2026 Anime Release Schedule
Saturday, September 26
- A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Season 2
Sunday, September 27
- Overgeared
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3
Wednesday, September 30
- The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP: Final Member Selection Match
Thursday, October 1
- FX Fighter Kurumi-chan
Friday, October 2
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 3
Saturday, October 3
- Black Clover Season 2
- A Tale of the Secret Saint
- Magical Explorer
- Romelia War Chronicle
- VERTEX FORCE
- #I’m Looking For a Zombie
Sunday, October 4
- Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!
- Aoashi Season 2
- HOTEL INHUMANS Season 2
- Uncle’s Obsession With Cute Things
- Even Though I’m a Super Timid Noble Girl, I Accepted the Bet From My Cunning Fiancé
Monday, October 5
- Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion!
- So What’s Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin?
Tuesday, October 6
- The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life
Wednesday, October 7
- Magic Knight Rayearth
- Sasaki and Peeps Season 2
- The World’s Strongest Witch
- The Detective is Already Dead Season 2
- A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Season 2
Thursday, October 8
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II
Friday, October 9
- Firefly Wedding
Saturday, October 10
- Paw & Palaces
- The Vermilion Mask
Sunday, October 11
- Ace of the Diamond act II -Second Season- Cour 2
Tuesday, October 13
- Chitose is in the Ramune Bottle Cour 2
- DARK MACHINE THE ANIMATION
Friday, October 16
- Dreamland
Coming Soon
- Psyren
Continuing Series From Summer 2026
- Red River
- The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System
- Please Excuse My Younger Brothers
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Star Detective Precure!
What Fall 2026 Anime to Watch First
The Fall 2026 anime schedule is going to be absolutely stacked with new anime releases hitting Crunchyroll starting with the end of the month, but the biggest draws of the season are undoubtedly all of the returning franchises. While there are plenty of new anime releases that fans will want to see over the next few months, what is largely going to be dominating the conversation is the return of these bigger blockbuster franchises like Black Clover and more. Make sure you’re all caught up to be ready.