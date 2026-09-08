Crunchyroll Teases New Reveals for The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover & More for NYCC 2026

Crunchyroll has also a huge slate of plans for the upcoming New York Comic Con 2026 this Fall, and they are teasing some new reveals for hits like The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover, and more. The final few episodes of the Summer 2026 anime slate are now airing through the rest of the month, and that means it’s already time to start gearing up for the next wave of releases coming for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. And October is bringing some heavy hitting franchises with it when it finally hits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll is going to be bringing some of the biggest franchises to New York Comic Con 2026 beginning on October 8th, and have revealed their schedule of panels through that weekend. This not only includes new behind the scenes look at The Apothecary Diaries, Black Clover Season 2, and Sentenced to Be a Hero, but even some brand new premieres for returns like Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 and more.

Crunchyroll Confirms NYCC 2026 Plans With Big Premieres & More

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

If you’re going to be in attendance at New York Comic Con 2026 next month, then you’re going to want to keep out for a few of these for sure. Crunchyroll’s schedule of panels for New York Comic Con 2026 breaks down as such:

Thursday, October 8th

Crunchyroll Showcase (teasing new announcements and sneak peeks)

Friday, October 9th

The Apothecary Diaries Presented by Crunchyroll and NTV (featuring Mao Mao and Jinshi’s voice actors)

(featuring Mao Mao and Jinshi’s voice actors) Sentenced to Be a Hero: Reflecting on Season 1 featuring Creator, Original Character Designer and Voice Cast (a special panel looking back on the hit first season from earlier this year)

Saturday, October 10th

Black Clover Season 2 Screening and Live Dubbing with Voice Cast (behind the scenes look with members of the cast)

(behind the scenes look with members of the cast) Crunchyroll Presents: Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 U.S. Premiere

Crunchyroll Presents: Firefly Wedding and Dengeki Daisy Early Screenings

Crunchyroll Presents: Upcoming Anime Premieres (premieres yet to be announced)

Sunday, October 11th

BLACK TORCH English Dub Panel (featuring members of the cast)

(featuring members of the cast) Here U Are Episodes 1 and 2 Early Screenings

What’s the Biggest New Anime of Fall 2026?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is going to be home of some of the biggest exclusive anime titles that will be airing this October for the Fall 2026 slate, and these panels are only scratching the surface of what they will have on offer. The returns of both Black Clover (which is coming back for Season 2) and The Apothecary Diaries (which is coming back for Season 3) are likely the biggest ones that fans will keep an eye out for, but these New York Comic Con 2026 plans tease that there are some other notable hits you need to keep on your radar.

There even seem to be premieres for some of the shows that aren’t coming our way until next year either like Shangri-La Frontier. It’s now in the works for its Season 3 release in January as part of the Winter 2027 schedule kicking off next year, so that means this is the first time that fans anywhere will be able to check out the new season in motion. There’s a lot to look forward to for fans in attendance.