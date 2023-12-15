Studio Ghibli To Release New Hayao Miyazaki Documentary

Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron became the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend. The movie, which was originally billed as the final film from director Hayao Miyazaki, has become a big hit for the studio and the production house is aiming to dive further into the making of How Do You Live. A new documentary is set to be released in Japan that will chronicle not only the making of Ghibli's latest, but take us further into the mind of the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.

Miyazaki had originally stated that he would be retiring once The Boy And The Heron was released, but the director has seen changed his mind. Returning to Ghibli with a number of fresh ideas for films in the future, Hayao might be in his 80s, but it's clear that he is aiming to create anime movies for some time to come. Since the release of Ghibli's new film, the movie has received several accolades from film critics and groups, leaving many to wonder if How Do You Live might follow Spirited Awar's path and nab an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture.

2,399 Days With Ghibli and Miyazaki

The new documentary will arrive on Japanese television channel, NHK General, on December 16th. While an international release has yet to be confirmed by either Ghibli or NHK, it's a good bet that anime fans in the West will someday have the opportunity to watch it. The previous documentary following both Ghibli and Miyazaki, 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki, eventually found its way online thanks to NHK for anime fans all over the world.

If you haven't had the chance to catch the latest anime film from Studio Ghibli, it is still available to see in North American theaters. Here's an official description from the production house for The Boy And The Heron, "Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother's death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world."

Via Crunchyroll