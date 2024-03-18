The Boy and the Heron Announces Historic Chinese Release With an Epic Poster

The Boy and the Heron will be getting a rather notable release in China, and is celebrating its upcoming debut with a special new poster! Studio Ghibli's films have had a much different history in China than in some other countries around the world. Many of them did not originally screen in China during their initial releases, and have only recently started to debut in the country thanks to Ghibli bringing back of their classics to China with special re-releases (with the most recent being Castle in the Sky launching last Summer as a notable example). But it's different for The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron will be debuting in China starting on April 3rd, and it's a pretty huge occasion as it's one of the few Hayao Miyazaki works to get a direct release in the country rather than be a re-release seen decades later. Going to further emphasize just how well the film has been doing across the world ever since it made its initial debut in Japan, The Boy and the Heron is celebrating its upcoming release in China with a new poster. Releasing under the Japanese title of How Do You Live? you can check out the poster below.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

The Boy and the Heron Returns to Theaters

The Boy and the Heron is also celebrating its big awards wins by relaunching in theaters in the United States beginning on March 22nd with exclusive new materials. Featuring a dub cast with stacked stars such as Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh and more, GKIDS teases The Boy and the Heron as such:

"After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito's new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself."

