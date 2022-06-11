The Devil is a Part Timer Sets Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer, Poster

✖

The Devil is a Part Timer! is finally coming back with its second season after nearly ten years, and it has set a release date for the new episodes with a special new trailer and poster! The debut season first hit screen nearly a decade ago, and had since became one of the many anime series fans had lost all hope of ever seeing a second season for. Thankfully, this long wait will soon be over as the series has been picked up by a new studio to return for new episodes as part of the new wave of anime heating up in the Summer 2022 anime season.

The Devil is a Part Timer! has confirmed that it will be launching Season 2 in Japan on July 14th, and to celebrate has debuted a new poster and trailer. Interestingly enough, the series will be streaming with Disney+ in Japan this Summer but it has yet to reveal an international license as of this writing. If that's the case for other territories too, it might be a while before fans outside of Japan can see this new season for themselves. For now, you can check out the new trailer and poster for The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2 below:

The Devil is a Part Timer! will feature new director and studio from the first season with director Daisuke Tsukushi at Studio 3Hz. Yudai Iino replaces Atsushi Ikariya as character designer for the new season, but the original script supervisor, composer, and a few other staff members return from the first season. Minami Kuribayashi also returns from the first season to perform the opening theme for Season 2, "WITH."

New additions to the cast for the second season include Hina Kino as Alas Ramus, Kikuko Inoue as Lailah, Takehito Koyasu as Gabriel, Yuko Kaida as Amane Oguro, and Kenichi Ogata as Camio. They'll be joining returning faces from the first season including Ryota Ohsaka as the Demon King Satan, Yoko Hikasa as the Heroine Emilia, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Yuki Ono as the Demon General Alciel, Hiro Shimono as the Demon General Lucifer, Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki, Asuka Nishi as Rika Suzuki, Yumi Uchiyama as Mayumi Kisaki, Azumi Asakura as Emerada, and Yuichi Iguchi as Mitsuki Sarue.

If you wanted to check out the first season, you can find The Devil is a Part Timer! now streaming with Hulu and Crunchyroll.