The Devil Is a Part Timer Releases First Trailer for Season 2

The Devil is a Part Timer! has released its first trailer for Season 2! That's right, after eight years of long waiting from many fans continuing to hold a candle for this series, the anime is finally returning for a second season. It's become par for the course in the fandom to enjoy a single cour anime series, and being disappointed to find out that a second season isn't on the way. Even worse when there are no signs on that front, and fans have to eventually move on to new shows. But this one kind of came out of nowhere!

As part of a celebration of the tenth anniversary of the original light novel series' release, The Devil is a Part Timer! will be returning for its second season soon. You can check out the first look at the new season in the video above as it confirms the returning cast coming back for the new episodes. The staff and production studio is a bit of a mystery, however, but it seems like the character design has gotten an overall face lift.

The returning cast so far includes the confirmed likes of Ryota Ohsaka as the Demon King Satan, Yoko Hikasa as the Heroine Emilia, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Yuki Ono as the Demon General Alciel, Hiro Shimono as the Demon General Lucifer, and Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki. There seems to be one major new addition as well, but no details have been revealed for this new face just yet!

The new designs don't seem too far off from the ones seen in the first season from 2013, so it's kind of like it all just got tightened up. Along with the staff and production details, a release date has yet to be confirmed at the time of this writing. If you wanted to check out that first season for yourself to catch up before the new season, you can currently find The Devil is a Part Timer! on Netflix (until March 31st), Hulu, and Funimation.

The series is officially described as such, "Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer."

What do you think of this first trailer for The Devil is a Part Timer? Are you excited to finally be getting a second season? What other one season anime would you want to see get more episodes?