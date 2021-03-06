✖

The Devil Is a Part Timer! is finally coming back for Season 2! Part of being an anime fan is the unfortunate experience of watching an incredible first season of 12 or 13 episodes, and soon finding out that a second season has not been greenlit. This has left many major fan favorite projects on the cutting room floor, and fans have been carrying torches for them for quite some time. One of the major examples of this is The Devil is a Part Timer!, which launched its first season back in 2013 to major fan acclaim.

Now that wait is over as it's been officially confirmed that The Devil is a Part Timer! is really coming back for a second season! Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Satoshi Wagahara and 029's original light novel series release, the second season of the series will feature a returning cast. The production staff is being kept a mystery for now as it's clear the anime will be getting a makeover for this new season. You can check out the teaser visual for the season below:

The returning cast includes the likes of Ryota Ohsaka as the Demon King Satan, Yoko Hikasa as the Heroine Emilia, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Yuki Ono as the Demon General Alciel, Hiro Shimono as the Demon General Lucifer, and Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki. If you wanted to check out The Devil is a Part Timer's first season, you can currently find it streaming with Netflix, Hulu, and Funimation.

It's officially described as such, "Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer."

The release date has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, but what do you think? Are you excited for another season of The Devil is a Part Timer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!