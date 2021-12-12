The Devil is a Part Timer Reveals Season 2 Release Window With Trailer, Poster

The Devil is a Part Timer has revealed its release window with a new trailer and poster! Longterm anime fans might have noticed how many classic anime series have made their return with brand new episodes long after their debut season, and one of the most intriguing coming our way is another season of The Devil is a Part Timer. This was one of the franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes of for quite some time, but it’s been so long since the anime made its original debut that many had given up hope that the series would ever return.

Thankfully, now it has been confirmed that The Devil is a Part Timer! will be returning for its second season next year. While initially announcing a 2022 release, the Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival Online 2021 event in Japan has confirmed that The Devil is a Part Timer!! (now with two different exclamation points rather than one) will be premiering next July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule. To celebrate the news, the series has also released a new trailer and poster giving fans a better look at the updated series:

The new character designs are due to the shake ups in staff and studio from the first season of the series. The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2 will now be directed by Daisuke Tsukushi for Studio 3Hz rather than Naoto Hosoda and WHITE FOX from the first season. Yudai Iino replaces Atsushi Ikariya as character designer for the new season, but the original script supervisor, composer, and a few other staff members return from the first season. The cast has been confirmed to return for the new episodes as well.

This means that Ryota Ohsaka as the Demon King Satan, Yoko Hikasa as the Heroine Emilia, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Yuki Ono as the Demon General Alciel, Hiro Shimono as the Demon General Lucifer, and Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki are all set to return. They’ll be joined by the newest addition seen in the new poster and trailer, Hina Kino as Alas Ramus. If you wanted to catch up with The Devil is a Part Timer before the new episodes, you can now find it streaming with Hulu and Funimation.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Devil is a Part Timer!! returning for new episodes? What do you think of the studio and design changes from the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!