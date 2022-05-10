The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Shares New Poster, Ending Theme Info

✖

The Devil is a Part-Timer has been hiding out in the shadows for years now, but at last, it seems the anime is ready to get back on track. After a long hiatus, the show will return with its second season this summer, and all eyes are on the old-school hit. As July approaches, more and more details about season two will go live to hype anime fans, and a new report is dishing out info on The Devil is a Part-Timer's big comeback.

As you can see below, the first update comes courtesy of a poster. This visual highlights the stars of The Devil is a Part-Timer. From Maou to Emi and Chiho, the whole gang is here. And of course, some new faces can be spotted in light of season two and its brand-new arc.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2

Scheduled for July 2022!



Ending: "Mizukagami no Sekai" by Marina Horiuchi



(Animation Production: Studio 3Hz)



🍟 More: https://t.co/Ia9G8T7c47 pic.twitter.com/sKSEfPvsQq — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 10, 2022

The other update comes from the anime team itself. The group has confirmed Marina Horiuchi will oversee the ending theme song for season two. The track "Mizukagami no Sekai" is expected to drop later this summer. Horiuchi will be familiar to some fans given their work on series like Healer Girl, KutsuDaru, and more.

READ MORE: The Devil Is a Part-Timer Is Getting a Sequel | The Devil is a Part Timer Reveals Season 2 Release Window With Trailer, Poster | The Devil is a Part Timer is Finally Coming Back for Season 2

Once the summer season rolls onto the scene, The Devil is a Part-Timer will keep fans busy with season two. Of course, you can catch up on its first season from 2013 right now. Crunchyroll has the whole season available to stream, and you can find its official synopsis below for more info:

"Foiled by a hero when he's inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil's trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer."

What do you make of this latest update on season two? How hyped are you for The Devil is a Part-Timer to make a comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.