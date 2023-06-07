The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 3 Drops New Poster, Trailer

The Devil Is a Part-Timer has been busy behind the scenes. If you did not know, the supernatural comedy made its return to television last year with a new season, and the comeback marked a win for fans of the series. For months now, The Devil Is a Part-Timer season 3 has kept fans on edge, and now we have been given a new look at the comeback.

After all, the summer will usher in the return of our favorite demon-turned-service worker. The Devil Is a Part-Timer season 3 will kickstart this July, and its first trailer and poster have launched. As you can see above, the reel highlights all of our favorites from The Devil Is a Part-Timer while leaving room for some new faces. And as expected, Sadao Maou is at the center of everything.

As you might have guessed, this season 3 comeback has fans eager for the summer season to start. The show will launch on July 13th in Japan, so you can mark that in your calendar. For those needing to catch up on the first two seasons of The Devil Is a Part-Timer, you can binge the anime on Crunchyroll. As for its manga, Satoshi Wagahara and 029 finished The Devil Is a Part-Timer in 2020. Currently, Yen Press oversees the manga's release in the United States.

If you want to know more about The Devil Is a Part-Timer, no worries! You can read up on the comedy's official synopsis below:

"Being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe...only to land smack in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!"

