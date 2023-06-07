Kaiju No. 8 Cosplay Hypes Mina Ahead of Anime Debut

Kaiju No. 8 has been steadily working on making its massive debut with screens with its very first anime adaptation coming next year, and one awesome cosplay is helping to hype Mina Ashiro's role in the upcoming anime by showing off her slick gear! Naoya Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga has been one of the standout releases in Shueisha's Jump+ app ever since it kicked off in full back in 2020, but soon the manga franchise will be reaching a whole new audience when the anime adaptation finally makes its premiere as scheduled some time next year.

Kaiju No. 8 will finally be premiering its anime next year, but there has been very little information about what fans can expect to see from the new adaptation. Mina is one of the major leading fighters in the series that helped to inspired the main lead, Kafka Hibino, and now she'll be inspiring all sorts of fans thanks to an awesome cosplay from artist @weichiadi on Instagram that recreates Mina's full gear (including her massive cannon) perfectly! Check it out:

What to Know for the New Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is currently scheduled for a release in 2024, and will feature animation production from studio Production I.G. and kaiju anime designs from Studio Khara. Main cast and staff details have yet to be announced as of this writing, but if you wanted to read Kaiju No 8. and catch up with the series before its anime debut, you can now find Kaiju No. 8 with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The three most recent chapters are available for free (and the entire back catalog with a monthly paid subscription).

As for what to expect from the manga, Viz Media teases the first volume of Kaiju No. 8's manga as such, "Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

