‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Final Anime is Now Streaming on Netflix

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is one of the most popular gag manga turned anime, and now fans in the West will see how it all ends as the latest “season” of the series is now officially streaming on Netflix.

Though billed as a Season 3, the newest Saiki K addition actually serves as an hour long final adventure for the anime series that fans have been anxious to see.

Premiering in Japan last December, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. released a special “conclusion” anime adapting the final chapters of Shuichi Aso’s original manga. The 55 minute special sees Kusuo and the rest of his classmates go on a trip to Oshimai-City (“oshimai” hilariously translates to “The End”), and brings in big additions like Kusuo Saiki’s older brother, Kusuke (voiced by Kenji Nojima), Reita Toritsuka (Natsuki Hanae), and Cat Tank.

What will disappoint some fans, however, is that this final anime special is not being offered with an English dub. Only the Japanese language release with English subtitles offering seems to be available for now. While some fans will not mind, this will come as a disappointment to those looking to end this experience with the English dub cast.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially. The finale anime will certainly be bittersweet as the series comes to its end, but will no doubt draw lots of attention.

