New The God of High School Preview Teases a Surprise Wedding

Crunchyroll and Webtoon's anime adaptation of Yongje Park's The God of High School has been a huge hit with each new episode of the series, and after getting some time to shine in the third episode the fourth episode is teasing something pretty significant for Yoo Mira. Episode 4 of the series is gearing up for its release on Monday, July 27th, and it's teasing some game changing elements for our central trio. Now that the God of High School tournament is gearing up to continue, it looks like Yoo Mira's personal life is going to change before the next round.

This preview clip for Episode 4 released by Crunchyroll teases one of the more notable early moments from The God of High School's original webcomic. The anime adaptation has made a few changes in terms of how many events have progressed through the first three episodes of the series so far, and this clip is indicative of yet another major shift. You can check it out for yourself in the video above!

Fans have been debating over the anime's pacing through the first three episodes compared to how less quickly the story evolves in the original webcomic, and this scene in particular is heating up this debate once again. This scene sees Mira preparing for a wedding that she's clearly not happy to be a part of, but her father is having second thoughts about the fact that his daughter has not had a free life as the one meant to inherit the dojo.

Series creator Yongje Park has gone on record with the fact that he appreciates the pacing of the anime series compared to the webcomic, but fans are a bit more skeptical. It's not necessarily like this scene is a timeskip of any kind, and will be a great scene used to flesh out Mira more compared to the other two main heroes before the next major round of the tournament, but this scene just took place at a different time in the original. There's just the worry that it won't have the same impact.

But we will see for ourselves soon when The God of High School Episode 4 officially hits! Are you excited for the next episode of the anime? Surprised to see Mira in a wedding dress in the next episode? What have you thought about the anime's pacing so far?

