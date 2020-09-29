The God of High School Creator Celebrates Finale with New Sketch

✖

The God of High School ended its first season, and original series creator Yongje Park has shared a new sketch to celebrate. This collaborative work from Crunchyroll and Webtoon dominated most of the action anime conversation through the Summer 2020 anime season, and the final episode of the season took it all out with a bang with some of the most intense action of the anime to date. While the anime did end with surprising artwork from Park, much to the delight of fans, Park celebrated the finale even more so with a new sketch on Twitter.

The official Twitter account for The God of High School shared Yongje Park's celebratory sketch for Twitter, and it shows an adorable look at not only the central trio of Jin, Yu, and Han alongside three characters who play a pivotal role in the final moments of the first season overall (in case you haven't seen it yet). Check it out below:

A second season of the series has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, unfortunately, but given the response to the finale and first season overall there's a high probability The God of High School returns for new episodes in the future. With the finale teasing Jin's next phase of training (and deepening the mystery of his grandfather), there is now a clear road in place for future episodes rather than an ending that plays it safe and cleanly cuts off all potential future plots. But what do you think?

What did you think of The God of High School's first season? Would you want to see another season of the anime? Where does it rank among your favorite anime of the Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!