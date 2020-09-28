The God of High School Finale Debuts Long-Awaited Jin Form

✖

The God of High School came to an end with its newest episode, and the season finale for the anime finally unleashed Jin Mori's full power with a long-awaited form. When Crunchyroll and Webtoon first announced that they were adapting Yongje Park's fan favorite webcomic of the same name, there was really one big moment fans were hoping to see animated. If you had paid attention to the fans' comments with each new trailer or visual, then you might have seen some highlights from the webcomic featuring a different kind of look for main character Jin Mori.

This Jin Mori look gave him blue eyes with a ring like crown on his head, and we finally got to see that in action with the final episode of the anime's (presumably) first season. As we discover in the episode, Jin actually taps into this form when he suddenly has a flashback to memories that seemingly belong to him as his true form, the Seiten Taisei. With his new form (which is also translated as the "Monkey King Mode,") Jin got a huge boost in strength, speed, and destructive abilities.

Although Jin was able to tap into this form for a short time, unfortunately he has no real control over it just yet. It was thankfully activated in the heat of one of his toughest fights yet, but soon after he realizes that he can't control the power at will (nor does the crown on his head come off willingly). Therefore, it seems his goal is now set going forward as he learns more about this ability.

The God of High School's finale ends with a tease that Jin will be researching and training more to better use this form, and while there has yet to be a second season confirmed, the finale has laid the groundwork for the next batch of episodes should they happen. The series was one of the stand out hits of the Summer, and regardless of the debate surrounding its pacing, fans definitely want to see what kind of bigger moments a new season could bring.

What did you think finally seeing Jin Mori's Monkey King Mode in action in the anime? What did you think of The God of High School's anime so far? Are you hoping it comes back for another season someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!