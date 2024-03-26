Netflix's The Grimm Variations Anime Announced

The Brothers Grimm have created countless fairy tales that continue to be circulated to this day and Netflix will be giving anime fans a very different take on these stories this spring thanks to The Grimm Variations. Adding new twists to Cinderella, Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel, The Elves And The Shoemaker, The Town Musicians of Bremen, and the Pied Piper, a new trailer has arrived to give fans a closer look at this anime original. Once again, the streaming service is proving that it is all-in on the anime game.

The new series is being handled by some major players in the anime world, specifically Studio Wit and CLAMP. The former might be best known for their work on Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Vinland Saga's first season, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings. CLAMP, for those who might not be familiar, is a team of Japanese female manga artists who have worked on some major properties over the decades since it first hit the scene. The studio has collaborated on works such as Code Geass, Blood-C, xxxHOLIC, Cardcaptor Sakura, and many more. The collaboration between Wit and CLAMP is a big one in the anime field, and their upcoming twist fairy tale is arriving sooner than many might have thought.

Grimm Variations: A Twisted Anime Fairy Tale

Grimm Variations will arrive on Netflix on April 17th, taking place over six episodes that will include focusing on the twisted variations along with an installment focusing on a prologue and epilogue. While Wit and CLAMP will work in conjunction, each installment will feature an individual director injecting some strange life into these classic tales.

If you want to learn more about this upcoming original anime, here's how Netflix describes the anthology series, "Once upon a time, brothers Jacob and Wilhelm collected fairy tales from across the land and made them into a book. They also had a much younger sister, the innocent and curious Charlotte, who they loved very much. One day, while the brothers were telling Charlotte a fairy tale like usual, they saw that she had a somewhat melancholy look on her face. She asked them, "Do you suppose they really lived happily ever after?" The pages of Grimms' Fairy Tales, written by Jacob and Wilhelm, are now presented from the unique perspective of Charlotte, who sees the stories quite differently from her brothers."

