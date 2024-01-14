Netflix Hypes 2024 Anime Releases With Special Promo

Netflix is promising a strong year of anime for 2024, and is teasing many of their announced projects coming this year with a special new promo! The new year of anime has kicked off in a big way with the start of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and some of these new releases have started their run on Netflix. That's quite the change from the way anime fans have been able to check out the newest series with the streaming service, and it's a good sign for the future as many more animated and anime projects are coming down the pipeline.

Though January 2024 has already resulted in some new anime already hitting Netflix, the streaming service has a lot more planned this year with just the projects they have previously announced (not to mention any potential surprise releases). To hype up many of the new anime they have coming to the streaming service through the year, Netflix has shared a special hype reel showing off their new projects. You can check it out below:

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2024

Delicious in Dungeon

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Maboroshi

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2

Sonic Prime Season 3

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You Season 3

Beastars Final Season

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Blood of Zeus Season 2

T-P BON

Arcane Season 2

Devil May Cry

Moonrise

Ultraman: Rising

You can already get started with 2024's new anime slate on Netflix with Delicious in Dungeon as the first two episodes are now currently available with both Japanese and English dubbed audio, and it will be releasing on a weekly rate alongside its premieres in Japan. Netflix teases Delicious in Dungeon as such:

"Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

