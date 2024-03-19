The Seven Deadly Sins Creator's Golf Anime Release Date Announced

The Seven Deadly Sins creator Nakaba Suzuki's golf series will be coming to Netflix, and Rising Impact has finally set a release date for its two season premiere! Although Suzuki is currently running Netflix with both the many seasons and movie releases of the original The Seven Deadly Sins anime but its official sequel series, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, now the creator has a new series making its debut with the streaming service soon! Suzuki's original golf manga series, Rising Impact, is coming to anime later this Summer, and now it's set a release date for its episodes.

Rising Impact will have two seasons making their debut with Netflix later this Summer, and it's been announced that the first season will premiere on June 22nd. The second season will then follow on August 6th, and although it has not been revealed how many episodes each season will be, it's going to be a rather huge premiere for the anime. To celebrate the confirmation of the anime's release dates, you can check out the newest poster for Rising Impact below ahead of its Summer premiere with Netflix.

Follow Gawain's journey as he tackles some of the fiercest opponents to win the title of "World's Best Golfer" at Camelot Academy!



Rising Impact's first season premieres June 22, followed by the second season on August 6! Only on Netflix ⛳ pic.twitter.com/xpqvsfzOLy — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 19, 2024

What Is Rising Impact?

Rising Impact was Nakaba Suzuki's very first manga series that released in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1998. Hitoshi Nanba will be directing the anime for Lay-duce with Michihiro Tsuchiya writing the scripts, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as character designer, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. The cast for Rising Impact includes the likes of Misaki Kuno as Gawain Nanaumi, Yumiri Hanamori as Lancelot Norman, Yo Taichi as Kiria Nishino, Atsumi Tanezaki as Kurumi Nishino, Kaede Hondo as Yumiko Koizumi, Yuto Uemura as Liebel Ringvald, Yumi Uchiyama as Platalissa Bonaire, Eiji Takamoto as Wanglian Li, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Riser Hopkins, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Kai Todoin.

As for what to expect from the new anime, Netflix teases Rising Impact as such, "The golf manga Rising Impact — the first serialized manga by Nakaba Suzuki, author of the mega-hit series The Seven Deadly Sins — began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and gained enthusiastic support from fans. And now, 25 years later, it is finally being adapted into an anime! Over the course of two seasons, this series follows the growth of third-grader Gawain Nanaumi as he encounters the sport of golf and competes with his rivals."

Will you be checking out Rising Impact when it premieres with Netflix later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!