Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary Trailer Released

The Imaginary will be coming to Netflix later this year, and Studio Ponoc has shared a new trailer for the film ahead of its home media release in Japan! The Imaginary first released in theaters across Japan last January, and it was announced earlier this year that Netflix has signed a major licensing deal with Studio Ponoc to be the exclusive release home for their films internationally. This will be the first film distributed as part of a multi-film, multi-year deal between the two companies, so fans will get to see Studio Ponoc's newest film project very soon.

The Imaginary will be releasing around the world with Netflix some time later this year, and while it currently does not have a release date as of the time of this writing, the film is getting ready for its home media release in Japan. Launching onto shelves beginning on May 15th, Studio Ponoc has dropped a new trailer for the film giving fans an idea of what the movie looks like before even more fans get to heck out the film with Netflix later this year. Check it out below:

What Is The Imaginary?

Directed by Yoshiyuki Momose with Yoshiaki Nishimura as producer, The Imaginary has yet to set a concrete streaming release date with Netflix as of the time of publication. Adapting A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel, Studio Ponoc teases the film as such, "The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it."

The Imaginary's main voice cast includes the likes of Kokoro Terada as Rudger, Rio Suzuki as Amanda, Sakura Ando as Lizzie, Riisa Naka as Emily, Takayuki Yamada as Jinzan, Atsuko Takahata as Downbeat Grandma, Issey Ogata as Mr. Bunting, and more but a potential English dub release has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication either.

How are you liking the look of The Imaginary so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!