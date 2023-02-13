The JOJOLands Promo Highlights Its New Lead and Allies

The time has almost come for a new era of JoJo to begin. After finishing up JoJolion years ago, creator Hirohiko Araki is ready to kickstart the franchise's next story. In a few days, The JOJOLands will debut, and a new advert for the manga is outing tons of unseen characters.

As you can see below, the ad comes from Japan as its metro's Shibuya Station was given a JoJo makeover this week. There is now a massive ad for The JOJOLands taking up a wall at the location, and it highlights some of Araki's best art yet.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with THE JOJOLands manga illustration advertisement at Shibuya pic.twitter.com/aS2s5br2D9 — JOL (@Saitamagoated) February 13, 2023

In the shot, we can see a side shot of the manga's new lead, and the Joestar looks fashionable as always. Dressed in a layered hoodie, our new lead is rocking an asymmetrical haircut, and he appears to be wearing a belted bag of sorts. In a different JoJo poster released this week, we learned this Joestar's hair is silver-grey, so Araki is cutting edges with his fashion picks once more.

Now, the most interesting thing about this poster is its ensemble characters. We have been given a good look at other characters who will appear in The JOJOLands which is a first for the manga. We can see a tattooed woman with a flower in her hair, and there are tons of other characters in wild clothes. It won't be long before Araki gives us names for these faces, so Ultra Jump readers better familiarize themselves with these newcomers ASAP.

If you are not familiar with this upcoming JoJo series, you should know it launches in Japan on February 17th. The manga marks the franchise's ninth installment, and it will follow yet another Joestar heir. This lead will find themselves journeying through tropical islands as he collects riches, and we are sure his bank account will create the Joestar descendant issues down the line.

Do you plan on checking out this latest installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?