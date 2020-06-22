Netflix Adds Major Update to Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been an important grab for Netflix as the animated series has brought millions to its site. The show has been ranked as one of the most-watched titles since it was brought to Netflix, and that isn't about to change. After all, a major update was just made to Avatar, and it will allow fans to watch the show in even better clarity than before.

Netflix announced the big news the other day on Twitter. It was there the streaming giant confirmed it has acquired streaming rights to the HD version of Avatar, so fans will be able to leave the standard version behind for something a bit sleeker. And if you have already binged the show on Netflix, well - it never hurts to revisit Aang and the gang.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available in HD so if you want to see every glorious fiber of Appa’s fur, now is the time. And if you haven’t watched Avatar yet what are you doing why are you like this," Netflix shared with fans in a tweet.

For fans of Avatar, this HD version of the show is a definite treat. Old-school fans of the Nickelodeon classic may have never seen this updated take on the show. And for everyone who recently watched it in standard definition, they know how badly their TVs wished they were streaming the content in high definition. Now, that is possible, and it comes just in time for anyone wanting a new binge session to ring in July.

Of course, there are other things in the works for Avatar at Netflix, but they are not centered around the cartoon. The site confirmed it was backing the series' live-action adaptation some time ago. So far, no word has been given on casting for the ambitious project, but other adaptations have made progress with Netflix. Most recently, rumors began circulating that the company has started casting for its One Piece adaptation as filming is scheduled to being in August barring any COVID-19 delays.

Will you be checking out this beloved series in full HD...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

