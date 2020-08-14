The Legend Of Korra Fans Are Ecstatic About The Series Arrival On Netflix

The Legend of Korra, the sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender, has arrived on Netflix and fans are hyped to re-visit the world that followed the original story of Aang and his friends, or experience the life of Korra for the first time. Taking to social media, fans are expressing their excitement for the four seasons of the series that gave us a look into the world of bending that came after the original adventures of Nickelodeon's Avatar!

Will you be binging Legend of Korra on Netflix the first chance you get? How do you feel the sequel series stacks up against its predecessor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!