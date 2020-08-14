The Legend Of Korra Fans Are Ecstatic About The Series Arrival On Netflix
The Legend of Korra, the sequel to Avatar The Last Airbender, has arrived on Netflix and fans are hyped to re-visit the world that followed the original story of Aang and his friends, or experience the life of Korra for the first time. Taking to social media, fans are expressing their excitement for the four seasons of the series that gave us a look into the world of bending that came after the original adventures of Nickelodeon's Avatar!
Will you be binging Legend of Korra on Netflix the first chance you get? How do you feel the sequel series stacks up against its predecessor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!
Time To Celebrate!
#LegendOfKorra is on @Netflix!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/xkRm9YvVkF— Korra (@Legend0fKorra) August 14, 2020
Stan Korra Fan Art For The Netflix Release
So like its Korra day cause it got released on netflix ✌🏻 Not in my country but anyways STAN KORRA. Ive waited until today to post this fanart jsndndj #LegendofKorra pic.twitter.com/4TGeI9GVzq— 𝙠𝙖𝙞𝙩 💫|| commissions open 📌 (@fivelbrig) August 14, 2020
The Gang's All Here
Happy LOK Day! I’ll post the finished version tomorrow night. #LegendOfKorra pic.twitter.com/81dRmVfd0L— kuvira’s hair tie ⛰ Commissions OPEN (@GREAT_UNlTER) August 14, 2020
Fans Of The Show Are Salty About the Live Action Adaptation Developments
For real though keep binging #ATLA and #LegendofKorra to support the original show and creators, but #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction (we just want one faithful live action remake is that so hard 😤😤😤) #CancelNetflixATLALiveAction pic.twitter.com/FvM9x6X7Wp— Davis Hicks (@DavisScottHicks) August 14, 2020
Time To Binge
Oh my gosh! I know what I’m binge watching this weekend. I don’t care what anyone says I loved Legend of Korra. Thank you Netflix! #LegendofKorra— MyMuseIsBTS (@MyMuseIsBTS1) August 14, 2020
Praise It
Ladies and gentlemen: The Legend of Korra has arrived.— Faith Byrd (@artsy_byrd) August 14, 2020
A beautifully animated, complex-villains, developed-main-character-filled show.
Praise it, folks.
And don’t hate on it just because it’s not ATLA. #legendofkorra pic.twitter.com/UyrGOsNTDi
Fans Are Crying Their Eyes Out
Excuse me while I go cry my eyes out 😭😭😭#LegendOfKorra is FINALLY on Netflix in the US!!— ✨Goddess Breathing✨ (Kindness Era) (@BaBaBabylon) August 14, 2020
UGH 😭😭😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MrUzD3CCYb
Serious Commitment
Did i stay up till 3am to watch The legend of Korra on Netflix? Yes...Yes i did #LegendOfKorra pic.twitter.com/rPq49YKq2w— Kore 💖 (@_Proserpine__) August 14, 2020
Have A Great Day
Good morning !#LEGENDOFKORRA IS ON NETFLIX NOW, GO WATCH IT !!!!!
Okay have a great day ☺️ pic.twitter.com/GDY0umHGUJ— ✨Alexandra The Great - aka - Ally thee Stallion✨ (@TheGreatCosplay) August 14, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.